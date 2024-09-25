Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church holding voter registration event Oct. 5

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a voter registration event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Anyone wishing to register to vote is invited to visit the church for assistance.

Requirements include being a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of Washington state and at least 18 years of age by Election Day. Additional requirements include that you must not be disqualified from voting due to a court order, not be currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a felony conviction in Washington State, another state or in federal court, and not be currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

To register to vote in Washington state, you will also be required to attest in a signed statement that you are a U.S. citizen and eligible to vote. You must also provide a form of identification. Common identification includes a Washington State driver’s license or state-issued ID number, or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Additional information about registering to vote is available here.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82 Pl. W., Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street and 84th Street with directions to the church.