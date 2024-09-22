Edmonds-Woodway HS Athletic Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony Oct. 2

Edmonds-Woodway High School is hosting its 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the EWHS Great Hall.

A meet and greet will run from 6-7 p.m. with light snacks, followed by the ceremony from 7-9 p.m. Dessert and coffee will be provided by ceremony sponsor Caffe Ladro.

Launched in 2015, the EWHS Hall of Fame is aimed at recognizing athletes, coaches and community contributors from all three schools — starting when Edmonds High School first opened its doors in 1909, to the opening of rival Woodway High School in 1967, to the merger of the two schools in 1990.

Honorees for 2024 include:

Teams

EWHS 2014 Girls State Championship Soccer Team

Athletes

Mark Cook (WHS ‘85 )

Karen Kvale (EHS ’82)

Jim Kjolso (EHS ’62)

Tiana Roma (EWHS ’04)

Madison Schultz (EWHS 2016)

Jason Schattenkirk (EWHS 94’)

Rusty Wailes (EHS ’54)

Jan Williamson, (EWHS ’95)

Coaches

Mike Hanchett

Community Contributor

John Harter, Sno-King Youth Club

Admission is free with a $20 suggested donation per person at the door. All donations go directly to the EWHS Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame account to support this year’s event and to make sure it continues.

In addition to inductees and their guests, community members and supporters are invited to attend. If planning to attend, please RSVP on the 2024 HOF RSVP Form here. (RSVP not required, but encouraged).