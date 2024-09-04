Expect full closure of southbound I-405 in Bothell for paving Sept. 6-9

Southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell will be fully closed Friday, Sept. 6, to Monday, Sept. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be working on paving as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Closure details

Southbound I-405 in Bothell will be closed from State Route 527 and SR 522 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 . The following ramps will also be closed:

SR 527 southbound on-ramp

Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard southbound on and off-ramps

SR 522 southbound off-ramp

A signed detour is in place. Southbound I-405 travelers will take the off-ramp to Bothell Everett Highway, 228th Street Southeast, Highway 9, and continue on SR 522 to take the on-ramp to southbound I-405.

This work is weather-dependent. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.