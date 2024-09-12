Feedme Hospitality partners with Edmonds Food Bank to collect food, donations

Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group (FHRG) partnered with the Edmonds Food Bank in a two-week initiative to combat food insecurity in the community. The collaboration resulted in the collection of 216 pounds of food and $605 in monetary donations, which will go directly to supporting the food bank as they are currently providing groceries for nearly 1,000 households each week.

Five of FHRG’s establishments — Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, MARKET Edmonds, Fire & The Feast and Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato — participated in the fundraiser. Each restaurant featured a special menu item, with $1 from every sale going to the Edmonds Food Bank. This approach not only raised much-needed funds but also brought greater awareness to the issue of food insecurity in Edmonds.

Shubert Ho, CEO of Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group has always recognized the importance of combating food insecurity,” he said. “We are proud to be partners with the Edmonds Food Bank in bringing awareness and Community Kitchen initiatives (which started in 2020 at FHRG) to help close this gap. The Edmonds community is special, and we want to continue to pay/’feed’ it forward to those who need it most.”

Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis expressed deep gratitude for the community’s support and the efforts of FHRG. “We are incredibly grateful to Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group and the Edmonds community for this support,” Davis said. “This fundraiser is a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose. We look forward to continuing to build a stronger, more nourished community together.”