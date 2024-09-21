Food and beverage happenings around Edmonds

Boxed Wine and Beats Pop-Up from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

At Musicology, 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, Edmonds

Vertical Wine Collective

Indulge in a curated selection of premium boxed and canned wines from top producers like Ami Ami, Really Good Boxed Wine, Nomadica, & Djuce, hand selected by Vertical Wine Collective. Groove to the beats and celebrate the perfect pairing of great tunes and easy-drinking wines.

Make it a date night in downtown Edmonds with this stylish blend of vinyl and flavor. RSVP here.

The Victor Tavern introduces back-to-school “Kids Eat Free” Tuesdays at all locations

The Victor Tavern announced a special promotion for families this back-to-school season. Every Tuesday at all Victor Tavern locations, kids 12 and under can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal. This special offer is available for dine-in guests only and aims to provide a fun, family-friendly dining experience as local families transition into the school year.

The Victor Tavern offers a kid’s menu with favorites like Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese, Cheeseburgers, Chicken Ranch Caesar Salad, and Mac & Cheese. Parents can enjoy a wide range of dishes, from fresh salads like the House Wedge and Southwest Salad to hearty entrees like the Victory Burger, Fish & Chips, and Prime Rib.

“We’re committed to supporting our neighborhood families, and we understand how busy life gets during the back-to-school season,” said Chef Ethan Stowell. “Our Kids’ Night Tuesdays give parents a chance to enjoy a great meal out while the kids dine for free. It’s our way of helping families spend quality time together over a meal they love.”

This limited-time offer is available every Tuesday for dine-in only.

Victor’s Tavern in Edmonds

Address: 550 Main St, Suite 100, Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425- 599-4110

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy hour: Daily 3-6 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m.

Weekend brunch: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tea Steeps Tea Boutique just opened in Edmonds

Come in, sit and enjoy hot tea, or get a hot tea to go. Purchase exceptional loose-leaf teas and preparation accessories.

Over 100 loose-leaf teas

Tea making and enjoyment accessories

Locally made biscotti

Tea samples offered for tasting

Hot tea by the cup or pot

Tea education classes

Tea consultation with Kathryn Paul – Certified Tea Sommelier

Address: 660 Edmonds Way, Suite B, Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425-480-2114

Hours:

Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Events at Kelnero

Edmonds Silent Reading Party

6-7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23

The official Edmonds Silent Reading Party descends upon Kelnero. Twice a month, join friendly neighbors who mildly mingle and read in public places. Arrive within the first 20 minutes to join a brief social time, with 60 minutes of individual reading to follow.

No RSVP required, come when you can. Bring your own book or dare to discover what’s on hand. For more info, contact Lianne Lindeke at llindeke@gmail.com.

Edmonds Silent Reading Party meets every other Monday at 6 pm.

Other events at Kelnero include:

Fiber Arts Club

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24

Fiber artists gather every month at Kelnero. Bring a project, settle in and enjoy a lovely evening doing what you do around others who do the same.

Meet casually the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Sunset Room. No reservations.

Battle of the Bars: French 75

4-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 29

The owners of Kelnero and Vinbero are pitting their two bars against each other, and you’re invited to bear witness. Each month, they will select one of their favorite modern classic cocktails and let both Kelnero and Vinbero develop their own version. Over a specific weekend, they invite you to visit both bars (and sometimes a friend), taste the cocktails, then vote for your favorite. Winners get bragging rights and participants will be entered into a raffle. A portion of proceeds will be donated to rotating charitable organizations. This month’s face off: French 75, featuring Bar Americano supporting Cocoon House.

Address: 545 Main St., Edmonds

Hours:

4-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday

4 p.m. to midnight Friday

3 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Mastering Craft Cocktails Class

Taught by Niles Peacock: The Taste America – Seattle and James Beard Foundation Recognized Mixologist

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Address: Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar, 178 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Cost: $99 per person

Call 425-582-8635 to register for the class.

— By Deborah Binder