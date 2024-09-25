Former Edmonds mayor Laura Hall dies at 94

Laura M. Hall, Edmonds’ mayor from 1992-1995, died Sept. 8 at age 94.

Before serving as mayor, Hall was on the city council for eight years.

People who worked with the former mayor recalled her dedication to the city and her drive to see initiatives through to completion.

Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling served on the Edmonds City Council during Hall’s administration. He recalled her “strong will” and dogged drive to “follow through on projects, despite some being unsuccessful.”

Gary Haakenson, another former Edmonds mayor and councilmember, said that Hall ” loved Edmonds, and followed the happenings in the city closely after her term as mayor.”

Current Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said he visited Hall in her Emerald Hills-area home during his recent election campaign to ask questions and gain insights about the office.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Laura just that once,” Rosen said. “My fond memory of her from that meeting was that she was feisty, opinionated and willing to call anyone at any level to get things done.”

Hall is one of three women to serve as Edmonds mayor. Alice Kerr was the first, filling a two-year term from 1925-27. Barb Fahey became Edmonds’ third mayor in 1996, after defeating Hall in the November 1995 election.

Hall’s last official interview was conducted in August 2015, when she joined then-Mayor Earling and three other former mayors (Harv Harrison, Barb Fahey and Mike Cooper) for a panel discussion as part of the celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of Edmonds’ incorporation. In the interview, she recalls her administration facing the decision of possibly relocating the ferry terminal to the present-day Marina Beach and Unocal site.

“Part of that plan was to move the ferry dock and use the Marina Beach and Unocal sites for parking,” she explained. “I was totally opposed to that. But on the other hand, if it had gone through we wouldn’t be facing the waterfront access issue today.”

See the full 2015 interview here.

A tribute page has been established for Hall. You can leave remembrances here.

— By Larry Vogel