Free-form community art takes over Pine Park townhouse construction site

Look for a riot of color, music and creativity to take over the Pine Park Townhouse construction site. The former home to Baskin-Robbins and Curves Fitness is being transformed into an evolving, free-form, participatory art experience that the whole community can enjoy and take an active part in creating.

“Edmonds is an arts town, and we wanted to offer something to engage the entire community,” explained Jenny Danger, who is overseeing the effort.

Danger describes herself as a conceptual artist with a passion for what she calls art activation – do art in public places, get people curious and motivate them to participate.

The idea for the project was born two doors down from the 5th Avenue South construction site in the Il Viale coffee shop, where she and a group of creative friends — including Nataly Charnetska and Shelly Simmons of Edmonds NC Concept boutique — and fellow artists and friends Rebecca Hartsook and Nathan Morse meet every morning for coffee.

“One day we started talking about the vacant construction site, and the idea came up that it would be a great place for an evolving art project,” Danger explained. “Then by chance on the way out I ran into one of the developers, Chad Sovia. I asked him what he was going to do with the old wall on the adjacent building, described our ideas and asked if we could create some art there.”

“It’s Edmonds and we’re part of the community,” added Sovia’s partner Augie Bukowski. “We know it’s temporary – the old wall that is being painted now will probably come down in about a month – but that will be followed by a wood construction fence that will give the artists a fresh blank space to create something new. And this is all in keeping with our vision for Pine Park Townhouses that will be a combined living and work space designed around the specific needs of artists.”

And it’s not just the wall – the adjacent open space on the construction site is also in the artists’ plans as a venue for community fun including karaoke, DJ dance parties and more.

“Edmonds is all about music and art,” Danger said. “We want to invite community members of all ages to grab a brush and paint with us, dance with us, sing with us and be part of making this something special. This will be an evolving art space in Edmonds, and we’re inviting everyone to participate.”

Several events are already planned. In addition to Wednesday night’s karaoke party, a DJ dance party is scheduled for next week. As a free-form project, events and activities are continually changing and evolving, so Danger suggests checking her Instagram page for the latest updates (and don’t be confused by her former surname – it’s Jenny Danger now). She also promises posters and reader boards at the construction site with a schedule of events.

“But you don’t have to wait for an official event. Anytime you feel moved to grab a brush and paint, just give me a call at 817-932-2133 and I’ll come unlock the gate for you,” she said. “And don’t be sad that the wall will be coming down in about a month,” she added. “Murals by their nature are temporary art, but the space will be here for many months with more opportunities to create together.”

— By Larry Vogel