Free health care fair at Edmonds College on Oct. 3 open to everyone

Edmonds College is hosting a free health care fair open to the public at Hazel Miller Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With a theme of “ Journey Into Better Health ,” participants can receive wellness checks from Edmonds College nursing students under faculty supervision, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations administered by the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association , enroll in health insurance and meet with campus and local health care providers during the fair. Local primary, reproductive, dental and mental health providers who accept Apple Health will be at the event to provide information about their services.

“The purpose of the health care fair is to use the expertise of Edmonds faculty and staff, community partners and the service learning of students to close equity gaps in health care access and outcomes,” said event co-chair and Edmonds faculty Lisa Schubert. Here are some other highlights of the event:

– Drawings for backpacks and travel packs will be held every 30 minutes.

Reserve your spot now for free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.

– Free parking during the fair is available in Lots A, B and C .