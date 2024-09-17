Free virtual Safe Aging Symposium scheduled for Sept. 25

September is Fall Prevention Awareness Month and falls are the number-one mechanism of injury that brings people into the hospital. The Providence Swedish Trauma Department is partnering with South County Fire and Emergency Medical Services to provide a free, virtual fall-prevention symposium from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 via the Microsoft Teams platform.

It is free to attend, but registration is required at this link.

According to organizers, the symposium’s goal is to provide information and resources to older adults, health care professionals and those who are involved in supporting individuals thought their lifespan.