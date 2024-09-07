Sept. 10: Friends of Edmonds Library to present interactive session on misinformation

“Misinformation: Taking Sensible Action” is the topic of The Friends of the Edmonds Library’s Tuesday, Sept. 10 meeting in the Edmonds Library Community Meeting Room, 650 Main St.

According to a Library Friends announcement, this interactive session — which starts at 3:30 p.m. — will be led by researcher Jason Young and teaching professor Cindy Aden from the University of Washington Information School.

It is designed to help attendees become more savvy in identifying and acting on misinformation. You’ll learn about the important role that emotion plays in misinformation, as well as how to improve and build your digital acumen so you are better prepared to explore online.

Light refreshments will be served.