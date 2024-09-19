Guests celebrate Korean culture and history during Chuseok festival in Edmonds

Posted: September 18, 2024
Attendees receive complimentary Korean calligraphy souvenirs.
Jiwon Kim from the State Department of Labor and Industries provides Korean language resources.
Attendees enjoy delicious food and chat prior to the start of the program.
The main Korean dish served was bibimbap.
An array of traditional deserts.
Each bibimbap bowl was freshly prepared by a team of experts.
Guests move quickly through the well-organized line.
Four happy friends of Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese heritage enjoy the celebration.
Persimmon and cinnamon punch served with a sprinkling of pine nuts.
Sehyun Che shares his personal story and Korean history through music, art, and storytelling.
Joann Lee Kim plays multiple characters in a drama depicting the love and struggles between mother and daughter.
Chorong Min (left) and Nahye Kim play contemporary songs using traditional instruments.
Program emcee Jessica Hong and her daughter close the celebration by teaching the audience the Korean word for thank you.

Over 250 guests enjoyed a celebration of Korean culture and history at the Waterfront Center Tuesday evening. The free Korean Harvest Moon festival – Chuseok – was sponsored by the Korean American Historical Society, the Greater Seattle Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center — in partnership with the Waterfront Center.

Attendees of all nationalities had an opportunity to immerse themselves in rich Korean history and culture through traditional Korean food dishes and live stage performances that included music, art, and dramatic and personal story-telling.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton

