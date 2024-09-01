Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County Raise the Roof fundraiser Sept. 21 in Lynnwood

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County is hosting its annual Raise the Roof fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The nonprofit’s goal is to eliminate substandard housing and end the cycle of poverty by partnering with homeowners to build, repair and preserve decent and affordable homes in local neighborhoods.

The event is Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County’s main fundraising event of the year, with a goal to raise $100,000. You can buy tickets here.

To make a contribution in advance or donate if you are unable to attend, click here.