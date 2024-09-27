Healthy Eating: Seared scallops with risotto a fall treat

With the sun setting much earlier and the chill in the air, it is starting to feel like Fall. For me that means new options open up for cozy meals. Two of my favorite fall vegetables include Brussel sprouts and butternut squash. Both vegetables rank at the top of the list for their high healthy quotient. Brussels sprouts are low in calories but high in many nutrients, especially fiber, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Butternut squash is low in calories but high in many nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium. High in protein and low in fat, eating scallops can help you feel fuller longer and is widely considered to be one of the healthiest seafood out there. They are also great for heart health, being rich in omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium.

This dish sounds complicated, but it actually comes together easily if you plan ahead. It’s a festive dish that is good for a weeknight dinner as well as a special occasion.

Seared Scallops with Autumn Squash Risotto

Ingredients for main dish

12 oz scallops (choose whatever type you prefer)

1 tsp olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

20 oz risotto

1-pound roasted Brussels sprouts (Cut Brussels sprouts in half, toss in olive oil with salt and roast until tender)

4 oz dried cranberries, chopped

4 oz roasted pistachios

Ingredients for squash

7 oz butternut squash

1/2 tsp olive oil

6 Tbsps. light coconut milk

1/4 tsp garlic, minced

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp coriander, ground

1/4 tsp ginger powder

1/8 tsp cumin

Ingredients for Risotto

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp onion, diced

1 tsp garlic, minced

6 Tbsp white wine

3/4 cup Arborio rice

3 cups vegetable stock

Instructions for butternut squash purée

1.Preheat oven to 325⁰ F.

2. Toss peeled and diced butternut squash on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven until tender (about 15-20 minutes).

3. Add roasted butternut to a blender with coconut milk, garlic, salt, pepper, cinnamon, coriander, ginger, and cumin. Puree until smooth. Set aside

Instructions for risotto

1. Place a large pan over medium heat and add olive oil, onions, and garlic. Cook until onions are translucent.

2. Add Arborio rice and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, until the rice has toasted.

3. Add white wine and cook until dry.

4. Now, start adding the vegetable stock to the pot, 1/2 cup at a time. Allow to cook, stirring often, until liquid has been absorbed before adding more.

5. Continue adding stock in this manner until rice is cooked (not crunchy, yet still al dente). As you cook the rice you may not need all the vegetable stock. (Note: A good risotto will slowly release when spooned onto a plate. Be sure to have enough stock on hand to adjust the consistency of your risotto, especially if you can’t serve it right away.)

6. When rice is cooked, add in the butternut squash puree and stir until heated throughout. Serve immediately.

Instructions for scallops

1. Place a pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil.

2. Season scallops with salt and pepper and sear well on both sides.

To plate: scoop 5 oz of risotto onto each serving plate. Top with roasted Brussels sprouts and seared scallops. Garnish with dried cranberries and pistachios.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.