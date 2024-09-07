Help wanted: Salon assistant

We are hiring!
Job Description: Salon Assistant
We are looking for a self-motivated and reliable salon assistant to join the hard-working and dedicated team that keeps our salon clean and safe. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently and meet a tight daily schedule. The successful applicant will have an eye for detail, as well as an interest in keeping our salon clean, organized, and free of clutter.
Responsibilities
· Be readily available to greet customers and offer customers available beverages.
· Maintain salon cleanliness according to the salon’s guidelines.
· Remove and replace trash bags.
· Clean and disinfect workstations and bathrooms.
· Clean and sanitize equipment per salon’s guidelines.
· Wash and fold used towels.
· Prepare materials for the salon’s technicians.
SALARY: Negotiable. Depends on experience.
Sky Nails Waxing LLC.
17602 Hwy 99 Ste 100
Lynnwood, WA 98026
Phone: 425-745-1402
Email address: SkyNailsWaxing@gmail.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.