Help wanted: Salon assistant

We are hiring!

Job Description: Salon Assistant

We are looking for a self-motivated and reliable salon assistant to join the hard-working and dedicated team that keeps our salon clean and safe. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently and meet a tight daily schedule. The successful applicant will have an eye for detail, as well as an interest in keeping our salon clean, organized, and free of clutter.

Responsibilities

· Be readily available to greet customers and offer customers available beverages.

· Maintain salon cleanliness according to the salon’s guidelines.

· Remove and replace trash bags.

· Clean and disinfect workstations and bathrooms.

· Clean and sanitize equipment per salon’s guidelines.

· Wash and fold used towels.

· Prepare materials for the salon’s technicians.

SALARY: Negotiable. Depends on experience.

Sky Nails Waxing LLC.

17602 Hwy 99 Ste 100

Lynnwood, WA 98026

Phone: 425-745-1402

Email address: SkyNailsWaxing@gmail.com