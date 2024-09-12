High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2024

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated King’s 1-0

Meadowdale goal:

Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:

Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; King’s 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 4-0

Janie Hanson scored three goals, Viviana Adkins assisted on two of Hanson’s goals and goalkeeper Alice Everett recorded the shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers.

Goals

1st half:

Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)

Janie Hanson (Kate Baldock)

2nd half:

Maddy Bryant (Abby Peterson)

Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)

Shutout goalkeeper- Alice Everett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Marysville Getchell 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0

No details reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Mariner 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Inglemoor; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits