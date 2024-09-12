High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2024

Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated King’s 1-0
Meadowdale goal:
Izzy Fallarme
Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:
Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; King’s 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 4-0
Janie Hanson scored three goals, Viviana Adkins assisted on two of Hanson’s goals and goalkeeper Alice Everett recorded the shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers.
Goals
1st half:
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)
Janie Hanson (Kate Baldock)
2nd half:
Maddy Bryant (Abby Peterson)
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)
Shutout goalkeeper- Alice Everett
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0
No details reported
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Mariner 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Inglemoor; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.