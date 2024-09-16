High school sports roundup for Sept. 13-14, 2024

Friday, Sept. 13

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 42-0

Mountlake Terrace junior Nate Brown heads for the endzone after catching a pass in a game against Lynnwood at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept 13. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood junior DonZell Brown III carries the ball up the sideline for a gain.
Terrace junior Elyjah Meegan (left) carries the ball on a punt return.
Evan Sciutti-Trejo (1) and Liam Moore (56) celebrate with Nate Brown (8) after he catches a pass in the endzone for a 2-point conversion.
Lynnwood junior Austin Katter (14) runs the ball after catching a pass. Blocking out front is sophomore Tien Tieu (22).
Lynnwood seniors Lukman Bendawi (42) and Owen Gill (6) team up to drag down Terrace’s running back Owen Boswell (22).
Hawks teammates celebrate with Evan Sciutti-Trejo (1) after he burst through the Royal’s defensive line to score a touchdown.

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson: 7 for 9, 81 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 2, 31 yards

Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 14 for 154 yards, 3 TDs
Mason Wilson: 8 for 57 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 47 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 8 yards
Evan Sciutti: 3 for minus 7 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:
Nate Brown: 5 catches for 71 yards, 1 TD
Ely Meegan: 2 for 19 yards
Andrew Mcbride: 1 for 18 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 4 yards

PAT Kicks:
Liam Moore 4 for 5

2-point conversion:
Nate Brown

Defensive sacks:
Liam Moore 1
Ethen Young 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 47-14

See game story and photos here.

Total yards: Shorewood 444 Meadowdale 314
Rushing yards: Shorewood 374 Meadowdale 292
Passing yards: Shorewood 70 Meadowdale 22

Shorewood top individual stats:
Tyler Giles: 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, 178 yard total offense
Kevin Haslam Jr.: 7 rushes for 96 yards, 1 touchdown
Finn Bachler: 7 rushes for 78 yards, 1 touchdown, 27 receiving yards
Jack Gallagher: 43 receiving yards and 1 touchdown
Gatsby Palmer: 1 rushing touchdown, 2 fumble recoveries
Cole Petschl: 1 fumble recovery

Records: Shorewood 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-0

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 14

Girls Soccer

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-1
No details reported

Records: Granite Falls 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed
Make-up date to be determined

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

25th Bellarmine Invitational (including Lynnwood High School)
at Bellarmine Prep High School

Click here for event results.

Gear Up Northwest XC (including Meadowdale High School)
at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Click here for event results.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

