High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2024

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 7-6 (7-1)

Eli Agol/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) 6-1, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Lake Stevens 4-3

Singles:

Andrew Hein (LS) defeated Tristan Vista (Lynn) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Caiden Bernstein (LS) defeated Brandon Trau (Lynn) 7-5, 6-3

Saahith Vangala (LS) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynn) 6-3, 6-4

Jaikin Choy (Lynn) defeated Colby Flanders (LS) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (Lynn) defeated George Lapin/Peter Lapin (LS) 6-4, 6-2

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (Lynn) defeated Luke Heinemann/Owen Packard (LS) 6-0, 6-0

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynn) defeated Aidan Bringedahl/Mateo Rivera (LS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-1

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-0, 6-0

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-1

Zack Binz (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Peter Kosten/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-0

Drew Johnson/Oliver Truong (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Josh Lee (M) 6-1, 6-1

Chase Hanby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Aaron Hurlbut/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-1

25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23

Edmonds-Woodway key performers:

Addy Pontak: 23 digs, 5 aces and 3 assists

Neeva Travis: 16 assists and 4 digs

Reinna Mostrales: 10 digs and 9 kills

Sawyer Hiatt: 10 kills and 4 digs

Chloe Chan: 9 digs

Makayla Hansen: 9 assists

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Shorecrest 0-1, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept, 19; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cross Country

Arlington/Everett/Marysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale

at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 31

2. Arlington 36

3. Everett 66

4. Marysville-Pilchuck 113

Top boys’ finishers:

1. Landon Smith (Meadow) 12:48

2. Matthew Patterson (Meadow) 12:57

3. Noah Bumgardner (A) 13:01

4. Lucas Watts (A) 13:08

5. John Patterson (Meadow) 13:12

6. Isaac Pratt (E) 13:13

7. Josiah Pratt (E) 13:19

8. Connor Tolzman (A) 13:24

9. Matthew Seyum (Meadow) 13:25

10. Benjamin Coupaud (A) 13:26

Girls team scores:

1. Arlington 21

2. Meadowdale 63

3. Marysville Pilchuck 76

4. Everett 81

Top girls’ finishers:

1. Brooke Henkin (A) 15:46

2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 16:12

3. Anabelle Klein (A) 16:13

4. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 16:17

5. Marley Maquilling (Meadow) 16:38

6. River Zanis (Meadow) 16:47

7. Ava Jensen (A) 16:57

8. Amelia Potong (A) 16:57

9. Lucie Gaudin (A) 17:02

10. Renee Abeyta (MP) 17:11

Click below for overall results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237854/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: Three Course Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 21; Seaside, Oregon

— Compiled by Steve Willits