High school sports roundup for Sept. 20-21, 2024

2 hours ago 10

Friday, Sept. 20

Football

Meadowdale’s Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate (6) runs the ball on Friday at Edmonds Stadium, with Mountlake Terrace’s Mo Sillah (3) and Cody Ekanayake (10) in pursuit. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace quarterback Mason Wilson (11) hands off to Owen Boswell (22)
The Mavericks’ Andre Titus (8) makes a leaping catch.
The Mavs’ Brian Mills (35) runs the ball around the end, chased by the Hawks’ Elyjah Meegan (4).
Meadowdale’s Caden Rivera (22) celebrates his touchdown, breaking free through the middle for a long run.
A herd of Mavericks stop Mason Wilson on a 2-point conversion attempt.
The Mavs’ Matthew Sleipness (27) runs the ball against the Hawks.
Nate Brown (8) celebrates his late-game touchdown run to increase the Hawks’ lead over the Mavericks to 9 points.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 27-14

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 8, 43 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 29 carries for 127 yards, 1 TD
Mason Wilson: 18 carries for 107 yards, 1 TD
Nate Brown: 1 carry for 2 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 carry for -3 yards

Receiving:
Ely Meegan: 1 reception for 26 yards
Nate Brown: 3 receptions for 11 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 1 reception for 9 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 reception for -3 yards

Tackles:
Nate Brown 15, Owen Boswell 5, Eli Swett 5, Andrew McBride 5, Mo Sillah 4, Jacob Gomez 3, Liam Moore 3, Cody Ekanayake 2, Terrance Lindamood 2, Ely Meegan 1, Mason Wilson 1, Bryce Pawling 1, Ethen Young 1

Sacks:
Eli Swett 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-1; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-14
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 1-1, 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 48-8
No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 27; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 21

Cross Country

Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale

Click here for all results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 28; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson, Shorecrest and Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 26; at Jackson High School

The Mook XC Invite
at Alderbook Golf Course in Tillamook, Oregon

Multiple schools including Mountlake Terrace

Click here for all results.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck and Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ballinger Park

Carl Westling 45th XC Invitational
at South Whidbey High School

Multiple schools including Lynnwood

Click here for all results.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26 at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME