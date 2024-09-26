High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2024

Girls Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Shorecrest goals:

Pip Watkinson

Olivia Taylor

Shorecrest assists:

Olivia Taylor

Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger

Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:

Kylee Mitchell

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-2, 3-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Claire August (2)

Taylor Williams

Abby Schmicker

Addison Keopraseurt

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Sadie Parker

Lorelai Baumann

Jordyn Stokes

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Abby Schmicker

Claire August

Mountlake Terrace goalkeepers shut out:

Jordyn Stokes – 1st half

Sadie Parker- 2nd half

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0

Meadowdale goals:

Victoria Fallarme

Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:

Jordan Brannon

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-1, 2-3-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2

23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Sawyer Hiatt: 20 kills and 6 digs

Addy Pontak: 48 digs

Makayla Hansen: 23 assists

Neeva Travis: 23 assists

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 4-0; Shorewood 1-1, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

25-23, 34-36, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Lia Brown 18 kills

Sarah Simula 11 kills

Josie Davis 8 kills and 1 block

Catie Brown 6 kills and 1 block

Campbell Meek 1 kill

Sierra Swan 1 kill

Emmy Alley 19 assists

Hailey Kahklen 7 assists

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins 13 kills and 7 aces

Jackie Tang 34 assists and 3 blocks

Violet Dubois 13 kills and 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 2-2; Meadowdale 0-2, 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday September 26; 7:00 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-21, 25-13, 29-27

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Ashley Fletcher: 16 kills and 2 aces

Tatum Gill: 12 kills and 27 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 4-1; Lynnwood 1-1, 3-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Lake Stevens; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-49

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Sakura Gabor (J) 2:07.27

200 individual medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:18.90

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.18

1 meter dive: Timbre Grevenkamp (J) 143.70

100 butterfly: Megan Wang (J) 1:02.93

100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (J) 56.65

500 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 5:33.80

100 backstroke: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:02.66

100 breaststroke: Krystyna Yefremova (J) 1:14.90

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:56.70

200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Julia Song, Olivia Hoyla, Hanna Fritts) 1:44.90

400 freestyle: Jackson (Megan Wang, Hanna Fritts, Krystyna Yefremova, Kassandra Smasne) 4:02.70

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits