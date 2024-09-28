High school sports roundup for Sept. 26, 2024

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 2-2

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored two goals in the final nine minutes of the game to force a 2-2 tie with undefeated Archbishop Murphy.

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Ava Hunt

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1-1, 3-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 3-0-1, 5-0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Maddy Bryant (Kate Baldock)

Viviana Adkins (Bella Dreitzler)

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Alice Everett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-3; Monroe 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Shorecrest goal:

Delaney Lagervall (Olivia Taylor)

Shorecrest shutout goalkeeper:

Kylee Mitchell

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-2, 4-2-1; Meadowdale 2-2, 4-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 11-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 3-0

26-24, 25-15, 25-19

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Mariner 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 1-5; Meadowdale 0-3, 2-4

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-18, 25-21, 25-13

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Teuila Halalilo: 12 assists, 9 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks

Laura Esping: 16 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills

Audrey Russell: 12 digs

Lily Gunhold: 6 kills

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-4

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-1, 6-4

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 5-7, 7-5, 6-2

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Sebastian Summers/Caleb Braithwaite (M) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Aaron Hurlbut/Conor Bartell (M) 6-2, 6-3

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 4-4; Meadowdale 4-1, 4-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Zack Binz (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Riley Boyd (S) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Drew Johnson/Oliver Troung (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Ryan Rosenberg/Winston Yao (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-7, 6-1 (10-8)

Arno Banerjee/Henry Bley (S) defeated Lex Ballard/Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Shorewood 9-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 128-36

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:07.62

200 individual medley: Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:49.69

50 freestyle: Sydney Bates (EW) 27.41

100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.63

100 freestyle: Maya Bergan (EW) 1:01.28

500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:53.59

100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.89

100 breaststroke: Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.85

Relay event winners:

200 medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.98

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Maya Bergan, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:57.02

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Maya Bergan, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Meadowdale 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 136-41

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Vivian Foral (S) 2:14.61

200 individual medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:25.81

50 freestyle: Olivia Sanchez (S) 27.76

1 meter dive: Libby Norton (S) 97.60

100 butterfly: Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:10.31

100 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 59.87

500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 5:59.63

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorewood (Anika Whitehill, Malaina Mirabueno, Paulina Hoff, Maggie Norberg) 2:06.78

200 freestyle: Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Joy Saleska, Ranie Stroh, Daniel Buchholz) 59.87

400 freestyle: Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Natalia Martin, Addy Falkin, Vivian Foral) 4:14.77

Record: Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Kamiak/Lynnwood/Monroe

at Kamiak High School

2.7 mile course

Girls scores:

1. Kamiak 25

2. Lynnwood 30

3. Monroe 85

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Charley Weitkamp (L) 18:37

2. Rena Kaku (K) 18:38

3. Megan Hoang (K) 18:53

4. Isabel Harris (L) 19:10

5. Jaxin Holloway (K) 19:19

6. Addison Worthington (L) 19:19

7. Kara Stein (K) 19:25

8. Abby Thorson (K) 19:42

9. Alice Tyler (L) 19:50

10. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 20:38

11. Cara Martin (K) 20:41

12. Katie Dean (K) 21:10

13. Cora Weeks (L) 22:03

14. Cassiope Stingaciu (K) 22:06

15. Maricela Cruz-Mendez (K) 22:11

Boys scores:

1. Kamiak 27

2. Monroe 44

3. Lynnwood 59

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Colin Wear (K) 14:21

2. Cole Henriksen (K) 14:41

3. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (M) 15:02

4. Seth Wood (M) 15:03

5. Joshua Dawson (L) 15:09

6. Ian Thorson (K) 15:12

7. Austin McCroan (M) 15:15

8. Thierry Bernard (K) 15:18

9. Kale Solomon (L) 15:21

10. Ethan Siojo (K) 15:53

11. Zach Altmyer (K) 16:04

12. Oleg Kaduce (K) 16:07

13. Caleb Kwon (K) 16:15

14. Matias Andry (L) 16:21

15. Lukas Weitkamp (K) 16:22

Click below for all results

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/238348/results/all

Jackson/Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Stanwood

at Jackson High School

4000 meters

Boys scores:

1. Jackson 29

2. Meadowdale 38

3. Shorecrest 62

4. Stanwood 93

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Matthew Patterson (M) 12:46

2. Landon Smith (M) 12:47

3. Kenenisa Udo (J) 12:51

4. Benjamin L Christiansen (J) 12:59

5. Ethan Holmes (J) 13:00

6. John Patterson (M) 13:03

7. Lewis Stotler (Sh) 13:11

8. Jordan Schatz (J) 13:12

9. Whittaker Perrin (J) 13:14

10. Andrew Muilenburg (Sh) 13:15

11. Ethan Urquhart (Sh) 13:37

12. Matthew Seyum (M) 13:39

13. Benjamin Wick (Sh) 13:40

14. Jadon Cairus (St) 13:44

15. Kenneth Peterson (J) 13:45

Girls scores:

1. Jackson 29

2. Shorecrest 44

3. Stanwood 76

4. Meadowdale 90

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Selena Bangerter (J) 14:14

2. Olivia Friedrich (J) 15:18

3. Harneet Pandher (J) 15:22

4. Harper Birgfeld (Sh) 15:26

5. Brooke Berry (St) 16:04

6. Marley Maquiling (M) 16:08

7. Rosalie Campbell (Sh) 16:10

8. Scout Lynass (Sh) 16:16

9. Ava Evans (J) 16:24

10. River Zanis (M) 16:26

11. Lauren Hruschka (St) 16:30

12. Riley Welch (Sh) 16:34

13. Vivienna Hakim (Sh) 16:37

14. Sannidhi Prasanna Revan (J) 16:41

15. Delilah Canestaro (Sh) 16:44

Click below for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239185/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett/Lynnwood and Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 3 at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits