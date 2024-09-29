High school sports roundup for Sept. 27-28, 2024

Friday, Sept. 27

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 19-16 in overtime

Terrace quarterback Mason Wilson (11) runs to connect a pass to a teammate downfield in the Hawks’ game vs. Shorecrest Friday, Sept. 27. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace junior Aaron Hattfield (5) reaches for the catch.
Terrace players (L-R) Liam Moore (56), Owen Boswell (22) and Mason Wilson (11) wait for the coin flip that will decide who begins on offense during overtime.
Dressed for a USA theme, students from Mountlake Terrace High School cheer on the team.
Terrace player Aaron Hatfield (5) leaps for — but ultimately misses — a catch in the endzone, assisted by teammate Elyjah Meegan (4).

With the game tied at 13-13 after regulation, this Wesco 3A South matchup headed to overtime. Shorecrest had the ball first and kicked a field goal to take a 16-13 lead. The Hawks responded with the game-winning touchdown, improving to 2-0 in league play and 3-1 overall.

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson: 8 of 19 for 97 yards
Cody Ekanayake: 1 of 1 for 15 yards

Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 17 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown
Mason Wilson: 16 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown
Nate Brown: 1 carry, 6 yards

Receving:
Nate Brown: 5 catches, 60 yards
Ely Meegan: 2 catches, 26 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 catch, 15 yards
Cody Ekanayake: 1 catch, 11 yards

Kicking:
Liam Moore: 2 for 2 field goals (long 33 yards), 1 for 1 point after touchdown

Total tackles:
Cody Ekanayake 9, Owen Boswell 8, Nate Brown 7, Liam Moore 7, Eli Swett 7, Aaron Hatfield 5, Mason Wilson 5, Andrew Mcbride 5, Mo Silah 4, Ely Meegan 4, Ryan Pineda 3, Tommy Geyer 1, Hunter Nuckols 1, Bryce Pawling 1

Sacks:
Mason Wilson 1.5, Eli Swett 1.0, Owen Boswell 0.5

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 1-1, 3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 4; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 34-27

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 49-7

Lynnwood’s Sergio Navarro (8) runs a sweep against Shorewood in the first quarter Friday at Shoreline Stadium. Navarro later scored on a 3-yard run, but the Stormrays defeated the Royals 49-7. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Shorewood’s Finn Bachler (5) runs for an 81-yard touchdown on Friday against Lynnwood.
Lynnwood’s Caleb Gately (40) takes down Shorewood’s Finn Bachler on Friday.

Shorewood stats:
Frank Burn: 2 touchdowns
Finn Bachler: 2 touchdowns
Tyler Giles: 1 touchdown pass and 1 touchdown run
Gatsby Palmer: interception return for touchdown

Records: Shorewood 3-1; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Friday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Josh Bosick (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Elie Agol (EW) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 7-6, 7-2
Finn Crawford (EW) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:
Arman Mkrtychev/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Owen Smith/Nickolas Barushka (MT)
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Toshi Gilginas/Benny Huerta (EW) defeated Hai Ho/Jaedon Belo (MT) 7-6, 7-6

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cross Country

Bellevue Cross Country Invitational
at Lake Sammamish State Park

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Nike 17th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Cedarcrest Golf Course; Saturday, Oct. 5

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett/Lynnwood and Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 3 at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

