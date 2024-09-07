High school sports roundup for Sept. 5, 2024

Girls Soccer
Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
No details reported
Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 2-1
No details reported
Records: Everett 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
