High school sports roundup for Sept. 6-7, 2024

Friday, Sept.6

Football

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 28-6

Meadowdale’s Matthew Sleipness (27) pursues Kamiak punt returner Connor O’Meara (left) during the Knights’ 28-6 victory Friday at Edmonds-Woodway High School. O’Meara returned the punt 90 yards for a touchdown on the play. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Meadowdale running back Caden Rivera (22) runs behind teammate Nolan Swanson (18) Friday against Kamiak.
Mavs quarterback Ki Gamble (3) hands off to Caden Rivera (22) Friday against Kamiak.
Meadowdale’s Luis Partida Del Rosario (4) is caught behind the line by the Kamiak defense on Friday.
Kamiak’s Ashton Smiles (10) attempts to turn the corner Friday while being chased by Meadowdale’s Gus Morrow (58).

No details reported.

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1.

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Sept. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-13

Mountlake Terrace HS sophomore running back Owen Boswell (22) carries the ball for a gain in the season opener against Cascade HS at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 (Photos by Joe Christian)
Hawk junior Elyjah Meegan (4) looks for running room as he returns a kickoff in the second quarter.
Terrace junior Jacob Gomez (9) and Aaron Hatfield (center) race downfield on the opening kickoff to Cascade.
Terrace sophomore quarterback Mason Wilson (11) runs the ball against the Bruins.
Terrace’s Owen Boswell (22), Nate Brown (8) and Hunter Nuckols (5) tackle Cascade running back Devyn Chan. The Hawks held the Bruins scoreless in the second half.
Terrace juniors Nate Brown (8) and Aaron Hatfield (5) celebrate with sophomore Owen Boswell (22) after tackling a Cascade runner for a loss of yardage.The Bruins jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead and then held off the Hawks comeback attempt in a non-conference season opening game. 

Records: Cascade 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Sept. 13; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 13-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday Sept. 13; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Sept. 7

Football

Life Christian Academy defeated Lynnwood 64-7

Lynnwood High School’s senior quarterback Owen Gill throws a pass in the Royals’ season opener against the Life Christian Academy Eagles at Edmonds Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood sophomore running back Elijah Ndamele (48) runs the ball up the middle in the first quarter.
Royals’ sophomore receiver Juston Young (20) turns the ball upfield after catching a pass.
Lynnwood junior lineman Donovan Golston nearly gets a hand on an Eagles pass
Royals’ senior Sergio Navarro (4) runs the ball in the open field.

No details reported.

Records: Life Christian Academy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1.

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Girls Soccer

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale goal: Taylor Meyer

Records: Snohomish 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: Tuesday Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at King’s.

— Compiled by Steve Willits 

