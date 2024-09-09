High school sports roundup for Sept. 6-7, 2024

Friday, Sept.6

Football

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 28-6

No details reported.

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1.

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Sept. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-13

Records: Cascade 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Sept. 13; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 13-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday Sept. 13; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Sept. 7

Football

Life Christian Academy defeated Lynnwood 64-7

No details reported.

Records: Life Christian Academy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1.

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Girls Soccer

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale goal: Taylor Meyer

Records: Snohomish 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: Tuesday Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at King’s.

— Compiled by Steve Willits