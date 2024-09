High school sports roundup for Sept. 9, 2024

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 3-0

25-20, 26-24, 25-9

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Addy Pontak: 17 digs and 2 kills

Neeva Travis: 18 assists and 2 digs

Raina Wilson: 4 digs and 2 kills

Jojo Drummond: 2 kills and 3 digs

Reinna Mostrales: 6 kills

Sierra Tong: 6 kills

Sawyer Hiatt: 6 kills

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Woodinville 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Hazen; Wednesday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 3-0

25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 8 kills, 5 aces and 8 digs

Ady Morgan: 5 kills, 2 aces and 6 blocks

Makena Kaleo: 4 kills and 8 digs

Harmony Johnson: 4 kills, 7 digs and 2 aces

Eva Sum: 26 assists and 3 aces

Snohomish individual stats:

Keira Beverford: 10 kills, 4 digs and 1 block

Eva Lambert: 3 kills, 1 block and 1 dig

Heidi Chambers: 9 kills and 12 digs

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles: 4 blocks, 1 ace, 1 kill and 1 dig

Sawyer Mahler: 3 kills and 1 dig

Julia DeLeone: 2 aces, 8 assists and 6 digs

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Snohomish 1-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 3-1

20-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-19

Arlington individual stats:

Melissa Hadley: 22 kills

Emma Shaffer: 16 kills and 4 aces

Audrey Marsh: 26 assists and 4 aces

Heather Wood: 10 kills and 3 aces

Meadowdale individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 15 kills

Violet DuBois: 10 kills and 4 aces

Rian Paris: 31 assists

Records: Arlington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match: at Woodinville; Wednesday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Nathan Perez (M) defeated Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 6-4, 6-1

Ty Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Nong (M) defeated Dimitri Lewark (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Kellen Flatt (AM) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Owen Russell/Parker Cambell (AM) 6-4, 6-2

Khaitam Huynh/Nicholas Lewark (AM) defeated Josh Lee/Sebastian Summers (M) 3-6, 6-4 (11-9)

Julien Tenisch/Collin Frasher (M) defeated Xavier Wilson/Eli Pratt (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday, Sept.11; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Levi Seslar (K) 6-3, 6-1

Dylan Kim (K) defeated Arman Mkrtychev (EW)

Chris McCullough (K) defeated Mateo Mahoney (EW)

Taylor Pyun (K) defeated Caleb Agol (EW) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles:

Eli Agol/Ben Brown (EW) defeated Kaden Wu/Edward Hammar (K) 6-0, 6-2

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Matthew Leger/Willy Durbin (K) 6-2, 6-1

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Daniel Kim/Joseph Jeon (K) 6-3, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Kamiak 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Stephen Valmagor (MT) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-3, 7-6

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Nicholas Baruska (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Zane Weber (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles:

Shyam Srinivasan/Owen Watson (S) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6

Luca Stacey/Andrew Broweleit (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-4, 6-2

Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Hai Ho/Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-2, 7-6

Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-0, 6-2

Sebastion Sanchez (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-2

Riley Boyd (S) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Drew Johnson/Oliver Truong (S) defeated Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) 6-0, 6-3

Arno Banerjee/Henry Bley (S) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo/Ethan Murray (S) 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

Chase Hanby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-1, 6-4

Records: Shorewood 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits