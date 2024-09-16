History: Edmonds’ early musical roots and Harry DeLand

Social fabric is the web of interactions and connections that bind us all together as a society. One of the key interactions is through different forms of music. Songs and music traditionally reflect a society’s history, values, attitudes and beliefs.

The early days: 1890 – 1910.

The earliest account of music outside of the fiddles and harmonicas played in logging camps, was written by Edith Brackett. In the Sept. 15, 1905 edition of the Edmonds Review she is quoted: “In the early years, the Fourth of July was a grand reunion day for the white people who were scattered up and down the Sound. We had the largest house in the country at the time, and after dinner in the woods the crowd would usually gather at our place for a dance with fiddle playing in the evening.”

By the mid-1890s, a few pianos made their way to Edmonds. The first pianos documented were in several saloons that were situated between Front Street and Second Ave.

It is believed that pianos were also in the several of Edmonds’ first churches, including the Congregational Church and the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, by the early 1900s. In each case, the pianists would have played songs they knew or depended upon printed sheet music.

The next mention of music in local newspapers, and written histories related to the Edmonds City Band that was organized by the city in the early 1900s. The city provided funding for the band’s instruments and uniforms, while requiring the band to play at all city-sponsored events.

The band’s makeup did not drastically change over the first decade of the 20th century. The band received new uniforms from the city in 1910, but the band still consisted of only brass and percussion instruments.

The band provided concerts in the city park on Sunday afternoons during the late spring and summer. Many of the one-or-two hour concerts followed baseball games between Edmonds and teams from around the region.

Author’s note: The city band was discontinued in 1917, apparently due to lack of city funding and the impact of World War I.

1910 – 1920: Choirs and chorus

By 1910, Edmonds churches had small choirs that performed at Sunday services and at holiday events. The most notable were the choirs from the Congregational Church located at 6th and Dayton and the Holy Rosary Catholic Church located at 7th Avenue North and Daley Street. Smaller churches’ singing of hymns was led by the pastor or a designated song leader.

Outside of the individual church choirs, there wasn’t an Edmonds citywide choir. In October 1910, an attempt was made to form the Edmonds Choral Society. W. H. Schumacher, a successful businessman and banker, was named president with J.N. Janeway as vice president and Reverend Charles Eaton as secretary/treasurer.

However, as reported in the Edmonds Review on Oct. 17, 1910 in an article titled: “A Choral Quarrel,” the meeting did not go well. The article began:

“A meeting of the choirs of various churches was held at the Congregational Church last evening for the purpose of organizing, if possible, a local choral society of twenty or thirty voices to be placed under the leadership of Prof. D. Carlos McAllister, at present of Meadowdale, but for years a resident of Chicago and later of Seattle, and who is a noted and most successful teacher of vocal music. Many local singers were present at the meeting and the sentiment was unanimous that a choral society be organized. The only reason one wasn’t organized right then and there were two ladies well known in local musical circles, and perhaps moved by professional jealousy, precipitated a discussion which used up the time of the meeting until nearly midnight in a way that was animated to say the least, as well as ludicrous.”

The article stated that the multiple-issue quarrel overwhelmed the courteous chairman, Mr. Schumacher, and he didn’t have the heart to spring parliamentary procedure upon the two ladies, as he would have done at a meeting of men only. A sense of order was only obtained when Professor McAllister ruled the ladies out of order.

The article further stated:

“In spite of the way the various supporters of the two ladies had defended the course of each, a subdued snicker went around the assemblage after the chairman gathered up the reins of the meeting. If the way the two ladies talked is a sample of what we may expect when universal suffrage prevails, the poor man who runs for office against a candidate of the opposite sex, won’t have a chance to get a word in edgewise.”

The article concluded that despite the heated discussion, another meeting would be held four days later, with a strong belief that a choral society would be established, as a benefit to the community.

A subsequent editor’s column remarked:

“The preliminary organization meeting of the group was noteworthy in that, in spite of the harmonious nature of the organization, two unnamed ladies became involved in person vituperation in which the president was loath to interfere until the lateness of the hour forced an armistice.”

Author’s note: vituperation = bitter and abusive language.

Given that most of the vocal talent within Edmonds resided in church choirs, one could speculate that some of the issue(s) that arose may have come from strong feelings regarding different versions or renditions of songs.

As James Walvin documents in his book Amazing Grace: A Cultural History of the Beloved Hymn, even this beloved hymn had the lyrics altered in different regions and the music underlying the lyrics varied widely from denomination to denomination throughout the early part of the 20th century.

It is unclear what issues brought on the dispute, but the disagreement apparently cooled as the Edmonds Choral Society gave its first performance at the Edmonds Opera House on Feb. 28, 1911.

But the choral society apparently lasted only a few months. The only other mention of the choral group providing a concert occurred two months later in April.

Vocal entertainment in Edmonds from 1910 to 1920 was provided by church choirs or vocal groups that traveled to Edmonds from Seattle and the surrounding area, normally performing at the Edmonds Opera House.

The early 1920s reflect little change

When one looks at the photos of performing groups in Edmonds in the early 1920s, the Edmonds High School band and orchestra are featured. It appears that their instruments were basically the same as the Edmonds City Band a decade before.

There is little information regarding what songs they played, but there wasn’t much outside influence to change the nature of the music they and their ancestors had enjoyed.

Radio transmission opens music to the world

In 1901, Italian inventor and physicist Guglielmo Marconi proved his naysayers wrong. Many believed that radio transmissions wouldn’t work due to the earth being round and not flat. He proved his beliefs were correct when he received the first trans-Atlantic radio signal. With the advancement of vacuum tube equipment over the following decade, radio transmission was set to potentially revolutionize the world. But on April 17, 1917, an abrupt halt to the use of radios by amateurs or for commercial use in the U.S. was instituted by the United States government as it entered World War I. Most private radio stations were shut down or taken over by the government, and for the duration of the war it was illegal for private U.S. citizens to even have an operational radio transmitter or receiver. There was a belief that the use of a radio transmitter could be used for spying against U.S. forces domestically as well as abroad.

Radio transmissions were most prevalent in ship-to-ship communications at the start of the war. Later, two-way transmissions to pilots became critical in squadron positioning and air attacks.

While radios remained basically off limits for the public during the war, there were some early signs of the radio’s potential to provide entertainment. In April 1918, a short-range electrostatic induction system was used to entertain hospitalized soldiers with music.

After the end of World War I, radio technology continued to advance, but the cost of a radio was prohibitive in the early to mid-1920s. A radio for home use was priced at around $200 (i.e., $3,000 today).

By 1925, the number of radio stations in the U.S. had grown rapidly. In November 1925, Nashville’s WSM radio station began broadcasting a new program called “Barn Dance.” Two years later, the name was changed to the “Grand Ole Opry” and the program was picked up across the country. Some early advertisers called the music “disgraceful low-brow music” but by the early 1930s, the station was broadcasting to every state and into Canada.

Similarly, other stations were broadcasting the blues, jazz and new dance music featuring the Charleston, and the Swing. With the price of a radio dropping significantly by 1930, a wide variety of music was available to the masses for the first time. It is estimated that half of the homes in Edmonds had radios by 1930.

Author’s note: In the late 1920s, the first talking movies were making their way to local theaters including Edmonds. Many of the early “talkies” also included musical numbers.

The emergence of Harry DeLand as Edmonds’ music leader

Harry A. DeLand, his wife Flossie and their young daughter Lala arrived in Edmonds around 1918. They acquired a home on the corner of 6th and Main and Harry went into a partnership with W.W. Womer, opening a grocery store in downtown Edmonds. Nine years later, Harry purchased Mr. Womer’s interest in the store and renamed the store “DeLand Grocery.”

DeLand’s presence was also felt on multiple musical fronts in Edmonds. In the mid-1920s, he was recognized as the choir leader of the large Hughes Methodist Church located at 5th and Dayton.

In 1926 and 1927 he organized and produced a musical show entitled Baby Doll Follies, which had a cast of over 50 businessmen dressed in feminine attire. The show ran over two weekends and featured some of Edmonds’ leading figures, including the mayor and city officials.

Harry was also responsible for arranging the music at the Edmonds strawberry festivals, which occurred in Edmonds City Park. His responsibilities included booking the various acts over the two-day event, plus setting up the equipment for both the live entertainment and the music that was broadcast via radio throughout the festival.

Author’s note: It appears that Harry was quite a character too. He reportedly won the milk-drinking contest at one year’s strawberry festival. According to the newspaper’s account, “no one knew how much milk he drank, but two cows called in sick the next day.”

In addition, to his activities at the theater, the church and the strawberry festivals, Harry organized a group known as the Edmonds Quartet. A Christmas-time article details some of their activities.

In 1929, Harry Deland was producing again, with an all-male cast staging a musical at the Edmonds Opera House. The event, titled Vamping Babies Frolic, included 56 male cast members. Among them were Edmonds Tribune Review editor Ray Cloud, future mayor George Durbin and several of the Yost family leaders.

During the Great Depression years, Harry continued in his various musical pursuits, bringing the community together in various ways. In 1933 — 23 years after the initial failing of the Edmonds Choral Society — he organized and headed up a very successful choral group for many years.

Through the remainder of the 1930s and 1940s, Harry DeLand was involved in numerous musical endeavors including the Edmonds Male Chorus organized in 1935 and the Edmond Co-Ordinating Council, which acted as a liaison for all welfare activities and was established in 1939. Lala DeLand followed her father into the music industry. She established a piano studio in the family’s home and was recognized as one of the finest piano teachers in the region.

Harry DeLand was much more than a successful grocer. He merged his store with the Edmonds Market in 1938 and served on the Edmonds City Council during the 1930s and 1940s. But his most important contribution to Edmonds’ society was his influence in establishing and nurturing music, one of the most important social fabrics in early Edmonds.

Harry died in January 1958, at age 68. His wife Flossie had preceded him in death 15 years earlier. Both are buried at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum and Sno-Isle Genealogical Society for their assistance in this project.