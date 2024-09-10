Holy Rosary School celebrates 60th anniversary with Edmonds Chamber ribbon-cutting event 

Edmonds community leaders joined staff and students at Holy Rosary Edmonds School on Monday to celebrate the elementary and middle school’s 60th anniversary and kick-off its next 60 years with a ribbon-cutting event in the school gymnasium hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Guest speakers at the event included former Edmonds Mayor (and Holy Rosary parent and grandparent) Barb Fahey, Edmonds City Councilmember (and Holy Rosary alumna) Dr. Michelle Dotsch, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Crowther, Holy Rosary Parish Pastor Father Matthew O’Leary and Holy Rosary School Principal Larkin Temme. The school will continue to celebrate its 60th anniversary at special events throughout the school year, including its Diamond Jubilee school auction gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Holy Rosary parish center.

– Photos courtesy of Holy Rosary Edmonds School