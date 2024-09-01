Home + Work: Back-to-school tips for parents

Whether corporate coffee has you rushing into fall (have you had a PSL yet? Be honest) or you’re clinging to those last rays of summer, the reality is that back-to-school season is right around the corner. It’s bittersweet, right? I don’t know about you, but while I’ll miss vacation mode and extra family time, I’m itching to get back into the rhythm of the school year. Of course, that takes some preparation, so here are a few tips to help you ease back without losing your sanity!

Tip 1: Ease Back Into the Routine

In my house, summer bedtimes are a lot later, so we’ve been gradually moving them earlier over the past couple of weeks. If you haven’t started yet, try doing it in 15-minute increments to minimize the protests. Don’t forget to adjust wake-up times too — earlier bedtimes and earlier mornings are both big adjustments.

Tip 2: Evaluate Your Family Calendar

Now’s the time to sit down with the Edmonds School District calendar (or other calendar for the school your children attend) and plug in the No School Days, Conferences, and Drop-off/Pick-Up or Bus Routes. Heads up—ESD has a 5-minute change to start and end times this year! While you’re at it, add in extracurriculars, local events and holidays to keep everything in one place.

Tip 3: Make Mornings Easier

No matter how early I wake up my now-8-year-old son (time flies), he’s still a bit slow to start in the mornings. Honestly, I don’t blame him — I’m the same way until I’ve had my coffee. I’ve found that setting us both up for success the night before helps keep mornings on track. Prepping lunches, laying out clothes (his and mine), and putting backpacks and purses by the door saves so much time when we’re rushing out of the house. I like to add a little fun to our routine too, like having him pick an affirmation card while brushing his teeth and “painting” the sink afterward. I just leave a paintbrush with his toothbrush and ask him to put soap on it and clean the sink when he’s done. It’s a game changer!

Tip 4: Prioritize Family Time

It’s easy to trade summer’s laid-back vibe for hustle mode, but don’t forget to make time for what matters most. Whether it’s making sure your family eats dinner together (sending love to you fall sports parents) or taking five minutes to share the highs and lows of your day before bedtime, be sure to spend some time connecting with the ones you love.

I hope these tips help you transition a little more smoothly into the school year. It’s not going to be seamless (it never is), but remember that nobody’s life is perfect and you’re doing the best you can — something I remind myself of daily. Here’s to a great school year!

Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds and Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.





