In the ‘biggest show yet,’ classic cars line downtown streets for 2024 Edmonds Car Show

It was a chance to show off their rolling works of art for a record number of entrants who filled Edmonds’ downtown with a dazzling mix of special-interest cars, trucks and motorcycles. Most entrants were in various stages of loving restoration and customization ranging from works in progress to vintage showroom to wildly tricked out. Organized by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Edmonds Classic Car Show has grown in popularity over the years, never failing to draw large crowds to our downtown.

“This is our 24th Classic Car Show,” said the chamber’s Alicia Moreno. “This year we have 367 registered entrants, making it our biggest show yet.”

In addition to the array of cars and motorcycles, attendees were able to choose from a wide array of food trucks, listen to live music and enjoy a beverage in the beer garden.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel