In the ‘biggest show yet,’ classic cars line downtown streets for 2024 Edmonds Car Show

Posted: September 8, 2024 9
Car buffs were out in force with cameras to capture their favorites.
A classic “Detroit Sled,” this 1964 Cadillac convertible greeted visitors at 6th and Main.
A 1947 Dodge Coventry convertible with custom paint and pipes.
Visitors pack Main Street to attend the show.
Pastor Barry Crane joins Paula Saunders (left) and Jeannie Bond (right) to serve a free pancake breakfast at North Sound Church’.
A 1940 Chevy Delux coupe outside the downtown Starbucks.
A car ahead of its time, this 1934 Chrysler Airflow was designed to solve the increasing problem of wind resistance as cars became more powerful and moved at higher speeds. With the assistance of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, the car was designed using a wind tunnel and employed construction techniques inspired by aviation principles. Unfortunately, the radical design proved to be too much for mainstream buyers, and the car was discontinued after only three years of production.
Brooklyn Howvne, age 6, sits in this 1955 Buick Century, a former Highway Patrol car.
A true classic, this 1955 Ford Crown Victoria is tricked out with a mid-century drive-in food tray and a life-size Elvis Presley.
This 1957 Chevy qualifies as a “work in progress.”
Meticulous attention to detail makes this engine compartment a work of art with intricately embossed chrome.
“Under the Puddle” performs on the car show music stage.
A proud Rolls Royce hood ornament.

It was a chance to show off their rolling works of art for a record number of entrants who filled Edmonds’ downtown with a dazzling mix of special-interest cars, trucks and motorcycles. Most entrants were in various stages of loving restoration and customization ranging from works in progress to vintage showroom to wildly tricked out. Organized by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Edmonds Classic Car Show has grown in popularity over the years, never failing to draw large crowds to our downtown.

“This is our 24th Classic Car Show,” said the chamber’s Alicia Moreno. “This year we have 367 registered entrants, making it our biggest show yet.”

In addition to the array of cars and motorcycles, attendees were able to choose from a wide array of food trucks, listen to live music and enjoy a beverage in the beer garden.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

