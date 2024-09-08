Jacy Newall-Daggett: Retired school teacher and librarian touched many lives

Yvonne Evie/Jacy Newall-Daggett

Yvonne Evie/Jacy Newall-Daggett passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2024 in Shoreline, Washington surrounded by her closest friends and family, and the loving care of the staff at Aegis Shoreline. Right up until she departed this earth, she was coloring with her daughter Kim, enjoying Thursday night pizza outings with her son Scott, and shopping for new outfits with her good friend Priscilla.

Jacy was born on March 12th 1933 in Bellingham, WA., the first of three children of J. Frank and Myrna (Thompson) Loree. The family moved around Washington state and Jacy ( then Evie) attended schools in Longview, Yakima, and Spokane.

After high school, she attended Washington State University, and was a life-long Cougar fan.

In 1955 while attending WSU Jacy met and married Edgar Newall. They had 2 children, Kim and Scott, eventually divorcing in 1974. In 2001 Jacy married Norman Daggett, creating a beautiful life on Harstine Island and later in Edmonds, WA, until his passing in 2013.

Jacy was a public school teacher for 3 decades, retiring in 1997. She completed her 5th year at the University of Washington in Librarianship, working in the Seattle public schools as an elementary school teacher and a librarian, where she touched many lives and loved to talk about the many dear children in her classes. One of her closest friends, Polly, her husband Lew, and Polly’s daughter Katherine, one of Jacy’s students, remained in her life, recently attending her 90th birthday celebration. The words they offer to describe her are kind, warm, approachable, fun-loving, creative, full of ideas, a loyal and generous friend.

Jacy was deeply spiritual. As an active, class-taught Christian Scientist and devoted church member, she frequently offered healing treatments to those in need. Mom’s kindness was always extended to strangers as well as those closest to her. She spoke easily and intimately to all who crossed her path, always interested in the lives of others. She supported many organizations, especially those centered on girls’ and womens’lives, and those less fortunate than she.

When asked how she most wanted to be remembered, Jacy, without hesitation, said “As an artist, and as kind.” She was often in her studio making her textile art, and would correct those who identified her as a quilter, and say “textile artist”. In 2009 she, assisted by her dear friend Priscilla, mounted a one-woman show in Shelton, WA featuring her wall hangings. She was an active member of many quilting groups and her work was featured in many group shows throughout the region.

In addition to making art, Jacy supported many artists by purchasing their work, surrounded herself with the work of others, and she constantly arranged and embellished her surroundings to reflect her love of beauty and order. Her table-scapes were ever evolving on seasonal themes, and her extensive art collection rotated around her.

Jacy is survived by her daughter Kim Newall, son Scott Newall, sister-in-law Lu Loree, nephew David (Gina) Loree, 5 grand-nephews and grand-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrna Loree, brothers Gehrig and Robert (Norma) Loree, and nephew Jason (Tammy) Loree.

Special thanks to the staff at both Aegis Living Shoreline and Continuum Hospice, for their excellent and loving care of Jacy.

Join us for Jacy/Evie Newall-Daggett’sCelebration of Life

Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., with reception to follow

Location:

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Contact: Kim Newall (206) 359-1499