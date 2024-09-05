Japanese confectioner J.sweets now open in Alderwood Mall

Just in time for the fall season, Japanese confectioner J.sweets opened its doors to a steady stream of dessert and sweet hunters in Alderwood Mall Wednesday

With a stated mission of delivering premium-quality Japanese sweets globally, the store offers delectable confections from select established brands. Available treats include Press Butter Sand, Senbikiya, Yoku Moku and Minamoto Kitchoan.

Formerly located in Bellevue, J.sweets of Lynnwood is owned by Tiffany Warrick with area manager Manami Heaven and Miho Hoshino.

Customers can expect to find a different sweet for each season, online shopping, a corporate gift service, in-store pick-up and some delivery.

You can visit J.sweets at Alderwood Mall to learn more or email infojsweets@jalux.com.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter