Join Annie’s Kitchen Sept. 25 as it celebrates 20 years

Get ready to party because Edmonds Lutheran Church is celebrating two decades of dishing out goodness at Annie’s Community Kitchen. The church says all are invited from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds, “for a feast fit for a neighborhood!”

Since September 2004, Annie’s has been serving up hot, hearty meals every Wednesday — thanks to the brilliant idea of founder Annie Fortnum. Through rain, shine and even during pandemic take-out years, Annie’s Kitchen has never missed a meal, the church notes. Not even ice storms or power outages could stop this kitchen from cooking.

