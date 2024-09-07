Kenneth Allyn: An Air Force veteran, he worked as an electrical inspector until age 83

Kenneth Francis Allyn was born to Ephraim Valdie Allyn and Dorothy. Louise Allyn on May. 11, 1931 in Vancouver, Washington. He graduated from Vancouver High School in 1949. He followed in his brother’s footsteps in joining the Air Force. Ken was a refrigeration mechanic in the military serving during the Korean Conflict in Okinawa. Upon returning home, he joined the electrician apprenticeship program in Vancouver and worked at Olson Electric. During that time, he met Gail Gage at church. After a year of dating they married. They packed their car and moved to Seattle where Ken was enrolled in the Engineering department at University of Washington. He transferred his electrical union membership to IBEW Local 46 in Seattle and worked as a service electrician for over 20 years. He retired from the union and became an electrical inspector on the Alaska Pipeline and later at the Everett Navy base. He then worked for the City of Seattle, retiring after 17 years there as an electrical inspector. He was 83 years old at that time. Ken passed away at his home in Edmonds, WA at the age of 93.

Ken was a faithful servant of God and was always doing projects for his church, or for people who needed his abilities to get things done. He and his wife opened their home throughout the years to many different people who needed a temporary home. They sponsored over 50 international college students over the years. They invited military service members to spend the weekend at their home during port stopovers in Seattle.

His preferred donation organizations besides tithing to his church were the Navigators (who changed his life and led him to saving knowledge of Jesus Christ while in the military), Campus Crusade for Christ, the Billy Graham Foundation, and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, where he had done volunteer work and wanted to help change other people’s lives, all of which he continued to support as long as he was able.

Ken is survived by his wife Evelyn (Gail) Allyn, and his children Douglas (and wife Alexandra), Patricia (and husband Toby) and Robert (and wife Comfort). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Ken’s favorite Scripture

“So that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s Holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us,”

Ephesians 3:17-20 NIV