Learning about earthquake and tsunami risks: ‘The key is being prepared’

More than 70 attendees participated in a public information sessionThursday to learn more about earthquake and tsunami risks and preparedness.

The event, held Thursday evening at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, was led by the Tsunami Vertical Evacuation Project Manager Dante’ DiSabatino from the Washington State Emergency Management Division. The session included general information about the risks and causes of these events, how to prepare and how they would be felt in the Edmonds community.

For those unable to attend, the full session was recorded and is available on You Tube here.

“Washington is earthquake country,” DiSabatino began. “Our state has the second-highest risk in the U.S. for these events, behind only California.”

He went on to explain that the biggest risks to us in the Puget Sound region come from our proximity to the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a 700-mile fault lying just off the coast where the Juan de Fuca plate is sliding beneath the larger North American plate (illustrated in the slide below). This builds up tension that when released can cause major earthquakes and tsunamis. The other two fault types of concern in Washington State are deep subduction zone quakes and the shallower crustal zone quakes, which are generally less severe but more common (also illustrated in the slide below).

“Subduction zones are responsible for the biggest earthquakes and tsunamis, but for the Cascadia Fault Zone they historically occur between 300-600 years apart; the last one was in 1700, 324 years ago,” he explained. “The crustal faults tend to produce more frequent but less severe quakes, but because they are closer we feel them more intensely. They have been responsible for some major local events, including the 2001 Nisqually quake.”

He went on to explain some common-sense guidelines and practices to use in the event of a quake.

“When you feel shaking, get an alert or hear the tsunami siren, the first thing to do is drop, cover and hold on,” he advised. “Don’t go outside, stay away from buildings, stay in your vehicle. If you’re home in bed, hold a pillow over your head.

“We can’t really predict earthquakes,” he explained. “But you can gain precious seconds by simply dropping, covering and holding on when you feel a shake. You can also get alerts by adding apps such as My Shake on iOS and Android. The alert may come only a few seconds before the quake hits, but it’s enough time to drop, cover and hold on – and could be a lifesaver.”

Moving on to tsunamis, DiSabatino began by showing how tsunami waves are formed and propagated.

“The wave is caused by displacement of a column of water pushed upward by a subduction zone slip,” he said. “It’s not just one wave, but a series of waves that can last up to 24 hours and bounce off the coast like waves in a bathtub – the patterns are very unpredictable, and very different from normal ocean waves. Rather than a series of waves breaking on the beach at fairly regular intervals, tsunami waves are like a fast and powerful wall of water that’s better described as a moving wall of cement.”

He next explained the differences between tsunamis generated by the offshore Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) and the closer-in Seattle crustal fault zone (SFZ), focusing on how the effects would be felt in Edmonds.

He said that it may take up to three hours for waves generated by a CSZ event to reach Edmonds because they travel from the epicenter to the coast, through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and into the Puget Sound basin – and that despite losing some of their strength still have the potential to damage infrastructure and buildings.

Waves generated along the SFZ by contrast can reach Edmonds in 10-15 minutes and would potentially inundate large portions of our waterfront and downtown and cause significant damage (see diagram below).

“Remember that while the quake itself may only last a few minutes, the tsunami waves can last for many hours,” he added. “And be aware that debris from as far away as the outer coast – boats, pieces of houses, etc. – can be swept along with the wave and potentially be carried here.”

He next spoke about how to know that a tsunami is coming.

“The first sign would be some shaking,” he said. “You may hear the tsunami siren if you’re close to the waterfront. If you have an alert app on your phone, it may go off. Water may recede quickly from the beaches – but don’t go after it because it will be coming back as a fast-moving wall with the tsunami wave.

“When things like this happen, head for high ground on foot to avoid traffic and possible downed power lines or impassible roads,” he advised. “But the time to get prepared is before the event by assembling go-bags with food and other essentials to grab as you head out for high ground, establishing a family plan so in the event you get separated you’ll have a predetermined place to find each other, securing bookcases and other heavy objects that could fall on you or family members before you even get out of the house, and talking to neighbors about being prepared as a community.”

DiSabatino concluded the session by reminding attendees to register for and participate in the upcoming Great Washington Shake Out exercise Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m., when all 122 tsunami sirens – including the one on the Edmonds waterfront – will sound, and participants will practice earthquake and tsunami safety.

“This is largest earthquake/tsunami drill in the world,” he explained. “Last year 1.4 million Washingtonians participated. If you do nothing else, it’s the perfect opportunity to practice drop, cover and hold on.”

More information on how to be alerted, prepared and informed can be found at the following links:

mil.wa.gov/alerts

mil.wa.gov/preparedness

mil.wa.gov/tsunami

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel