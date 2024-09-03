Letter to the editor: Affordable housing in Edmonds – another view

Editor:

In the conversation about housing in Edmonds, let us not lose sight of the fact that there are enormous local and national shortages of housing. People need housing now. They come from all walks of life, they are of all ages, they have various levels of support, they may have family or friendship ties to our area, they are like us all.

We are longtime residents of Edmonds who value the charm and character of our lovely city. We also believe that everyone wants to live in a compassionate and enlightened community, a community that embraces opportunities to extend housing to all.

We can and should be a community that welcomes newcomers, remembering that we once were newcomers, too.

Tom Mayer and Jeanne Thorsen

Edmonds