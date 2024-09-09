Letter to the editor: City owes a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayer

Editor:

Edmonds is in a financial crisis. Mayor Rosen inherited a financial mess. Yet, eight months into his administration we see little change in the way our tax dollars are being spent. He said many times during his campaign that on day one he would “stop the crazies,” Frankly, the “crazies” continue unabated.



Shoreline contracts its police services to the King County Sheriff’s Office, which allows the city to benefit from economies of scale. Thus, Shoreline’s per-resident police costs being 40% lower than those in Edmonds. This cost efficiency is achieved by sharing resources such as management, training, uniforms, equipment and investigative services with the county, which helps reduce overall police costs by more than 50% compared to having an independent police force.

In the last three years our, Edmonds, police budget has increased by 50%. We have a qualified and experienced Chief of Police – no issue there. Yet their budget seems unreasonable compared to other surrounding cities. Data shown below for 2024:

Lynnwood: Population, 45,640, Chief of Police annual salary, $265,185

Seattle: Population 755,078, Chief of Police annual salary, $347,944

Shoreline: Population 62,199, Contracts with King County Sheriff Office, $226,929

Snohomish County: Population, 849,070, Sheriff annual salary $184,219

Edmonds Population: 42,000, Chief of Police earns $295,876

Former Edmonds Chief of Police Al Compaan’s salary as of 12/31/2019 was $176,227.

This is what my research shows. You research, you decide.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds