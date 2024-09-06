Letter to the editor: Judge Rivera a trusted and respected choice for superior court

Editor:

I am writing this letter to really encourage you to vote for Judge Whitney Rivera for Superior Court Judge. I met her this summer when she was sworn in, I have never in my 18 years as a high school principal and 11 years on city council been so impressed with someone after meeting them for the first time as I was with Judge Rivera. She exemplifies the quality we want in a judge: intelligence, curiosity, a calm and respectful demeanor, and a desire to serve her community. As she met everyone that evening it was such a warm welcome that you couldn’t help but think what a positive impact she had with the atrocities of court cases.

Before she became a judge, she served 14 years as a public defender and more than three years as an elected judge in the Edmonds Court. Judge Rivera is trusted and respected by all her peers and is endorsed by every sitting judge in Snohomish County and more than 100 judges statewide.

Judges like Rivera are rare and we need to do everything to keep her in office, the difference she will make will impact the lives of thousands of our citizens.

Jan Schuette

Arlington City Council

Board of Directors Community Transit