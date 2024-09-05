Letter to the editor: Kudos to first responders

Editor:

Wednesday morning, a dump truck with a load of hot tar lost its brakes coming down [steep] Meadowdale Road. He tried to turn southbound onto 75th Place West but swerved, turned on its side, broke a power pole and slammed into a garage. The driver was injured but hopefully he will recover.

The fire and police responded rapidly, moved the driver into an aid car and took him to the hospital. Then the PUD moved in and disconnected live electrical lines that were lying in the road and began to remove the power pole, which completely blocked 75th Place West. Dick’s Towing carefully removed the damaged dump truck; this job which required three cranes. By midafternoon, the PUD was installing a new power pole and our electricity was on by about 10:30 last night.

We were impressed by and commend the performance, effectiveness and coordination of the police department, the Firefighters, Dick’s Towing service, the PUD and any others who participated in this event that I haven’t mentioned. Their concern for the safety of the onlookers was also exemplary. Finally, kudos to the residents of Meadowdale who helped the injured driver out of the cab of his vehicle.

Gerald Bernstein and Sarah Bernstein

Edmonds