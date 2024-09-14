Letter to the editor: ‘No’ on Alternative 6 for Unocal site cleanup

Editor:

Out of an original list of six alternatives for the Unocal site cleanup, the Washington State Department of Ecology narrowed the list to two: Alternative 4 would call for the most thorough cleanup by excavation and removal of contaminated soil that still remains on the site. Alternative 6 leaves the remaining contaminated soil in place. Chevron, the parent company of Unocal, has selected Alternative 6 as the preferred option.

We are urging Ecology not to accept that recommendation. The reason: Alternative 6 leaves contaminants on site, increases the cost of building a water connection between the Edmonds Marsh and Puget Sound, shifts the contamination burden to future landowners and future generations, and doesn’t account for the potential future use of the site as an estuary habitat. Why has Alternative 6 been chosen over Alternative 4? Alternative 4 is much more expensive for Chevron.

A public meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 16 in the Brackett Room, third floor Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. 5:30 p.m. open house and 6:30 pm Department of Ecology presentation followed by Q&A. If you support a more thorough cleanup of the Unocal site or would like to hear the complete explanation of why the Department of Ecology is recommending Alternative 6 over Alternative 4, come to the meeting so that Ecology is made aware of your views.

To access the meeting by Zoom, register here. The period for public comment runs through Oct. 24, 11:59 p.m., 2024. Send your written opinions to: go.ecology.wa.gov/UnocalEdmondsComments.

Respectfully submitted

Georgina Armstrong on behalf of

Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates

Edmonds Climate Advisory Board