Letter to the editor: Whitney Rivera should be retained as Snohomish County Superior Court Judge

Editor:

I have had the pleasure of knowing Whitney Rivera, now Judge Whitney Rivera, for the past 24 years since she began working at the Bennett & Bennett Law firm while attending high school. With her aspirations to go to law school, I have watched her career blossom over the years, and have always found her to be one of the most intelligent, hard-working and passionate attorneys I know. Coupled with the fact that she is an exceptional listener, is highly experienced and demonstrates the utmost respect to all she comes into contact with, given her broad range of experience in the court system, along with the numerous endorsements she has received from other members of the bench (both current and retired), I cannot imagine any person more qualified to serve as Superior Court Judge than Whitney.

Please join us in voting to retain Whitney Rivera as Snohomish County Superior Court Judge.

Leigh Bennett

Attorney at law, Edmonds