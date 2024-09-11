Lynnwood High School student detained following reported road rage incident involving firearm

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a 16-year-old female student into custody in the Lynnwood High School parking lot Wednesday morning following an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm. The school was in full lockdown while deputies investigated, sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

Just before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a female pulled a firearm out while driving on North Road. “The victim reported seeing the suspect pull into the Lynnwood High School parking lot. Deputies responded and detained the driver,” O’Keefe said.

“Deputies observed what appeared to be parts of an assault rifle on the floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle,” O’Keefe added. The suspect’s vehicle and backpack were impounded as evidence and will be searched pending the approval of a search warrant. “The student is currently in custody and there is no remaining danger to students and staff,” O’Keefe said.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Road in unincorporated Bothell, and as such is under the sheriff’s office jurisdiction.