Mayor Rosen to present 2025 budget address at Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 1

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen is inviting the the public to attend his 2025 City of Edmonds budget address starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Rosen will make the presentation along with Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe.

The presentation will also be livestreamed via Zoom here.

Doors to the event will open at 5:10 p.m. Closed captioning will be available.

A copy of the mayor’s proposed 2025 budget will be made available on the city website, and the video of the budget address will also be uploaded after the event for future viewing, the city said.