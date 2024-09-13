Mayor to present plaque for historic Palmer House Sept. 16

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen will present a brass plaque to Christian and Marina Anderson, owners of the Dr. Palmer House at 820 Maple St., in a short ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The presentation officially recognizing their home as the 24th addition to the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. The home is associated with its original owner, local physician Dr. W.C. Palmer, two Edmonds fire chiefs, and two Edmonds mayors.

The house was built in 1895 for Dr. Palmer, who lived there until 1914. The next resident, Matt Engels, as elected Edmonds mayor in 1922, served for two years, and in 1929 was appointed Edmonds fire chief. After passing through several subsequent owners, it was purchased in 1965 by then Fire Chief Jack Cooper, who later passed the home to his son Mike, also a firefighter for both Edmonds and Shoreline. Mike Cooper was later appointed Edmonds mayor in 2010 to fill out the term of outgoing Mayor Gary Haakenson.

The home remains a largely intact example of the Queen Anne style, with ornate, exposed rafter tails and original wood siding (restored in 2016). While some alterations have been made over the years, the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission has determined that these do not affect the historic integrity of the home’s exterior. It stands as a classic example of this architectural style and of the development of the Edmonds community in the late 19th century.

“This home reflects a rough-and-tumble period in our town’s history when the Bowl area was being actively logged, and sawdust and smoke from our waterfront mills filled the air,” Rosen said. “I want to particularly thank the current owners, Christian and Marina Anderson, for recognizing, valuing, and preserving this reminder of our community’s heritage.”

The 820 Maple St. property was originally included on register in 2011, but was removed in 2018 when questions were raised about renovation work done on the home that had impacted architectural accuracy. After further review, the commission recommended reinstating the designation.

The Edmonds Register of Historic Places is maintained by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission as part of its mission to recognize, preserve, and celebrate Edmonds’ heritage. By listing their homes on the Register, owners enjoy benefits including special tax valuation and the pride of preserving a piece of Edmonds history. More information and instructions on how to apply for listing on the Register are available on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission website, visit www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.