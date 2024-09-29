Michelle Senechal earns two designations from National Association of Realtors

Michelle Senechal, a real estate broker affiliated with the Edmonds office of Coldwell Banker Bain, has earned her Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designations from the National Association of Realtors.

“I am passionate about improving the real estate industry by providing a high-caliber level of service, and the SFR and ABR designations have helped me expand my offerings,” Senechal said.

A Mountlake Terrace resident, Senechal has been a resident of the Pacific Northwest since 2009 and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in psychology from Humboldt State University. She volunteers as the vice chair of the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, along with other organizations. Recently, she was appointed to the Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group, which will work on guiding the future development of her community.