North Sound Church celebrating 20th anniversary with ‘Dancin in the Street’ Sept. 21

North Sound Church is celebrating its 20th anniversary and is inviting its Edmonds neighbors to “Dancin’ in the Street” with live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21. The event features the band Encore, which plays hits from the ’50s to today.

In addition to the band, there will be free Snoqualmie Ice Cream while supplies last and special activities for the kids. Join the fun outside the Little White Church at 4th Avenue North and Bell Street.