North Sound Church offering three new programs this fall

Edmonds’ North Sound Church said it is launching three new programs this fall:
– Alpha Parenting course, for parents (5-weeks) starting Sept. 27, Friday evenings.
– GriefShare, a grief support session (13 weeks) starting Oct. 2, Wednesday evenings.
– CAP Course, a financial literacy program (3 weeks) starting Oct. 3, Thursday evenings.
For more information, email info@northsoundchurch.com or call 425-776-9800.
