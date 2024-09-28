Oct. 1 Insurance Commissioner debate canceled due to candidate illness; Secretary of State debate still on at Edmonds College

After learning Thursday that COVID will prevent one of the candidates for Washington State Insurance Commissioner from participating in a scheduled debate Oct. 1 at Edmonds College, the Leagues of Women Voters of Washington and Snohomish County said it is canceling the debate “with regret.”

“It is our hope that we can schedule a virtual debate between Insurance Commissioner candidates Patty Kuderer and Phil Fortunato later in October,” the Leagues said.

The Secretary of State debate also scheduled for that evening will move to 7 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The debate is being held at the Black Box Theater on the Edmonds College Campus, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The public is invited. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for Secretary of State candidates to answer during their debate.