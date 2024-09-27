Olympic Fly Fishers to learn about Project Healing Waters program for veterans during Oct. 8 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome to its Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting Rick Davidson, program lead for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Davidson, who also serves as the regional coordinator for Project Healing Waters, will discuss the program’s history and how it helps veterans heal.

The meeting, open to all, will be at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting runs from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.