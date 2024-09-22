Overnight eastbound SR 104 ramp closures scheduled Sept. 23-27

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 23 through Friday morning, Sept. 27.
The closure is part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
