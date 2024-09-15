Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled for light rail project work Sept. 16-20

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Friday morning, Sept. 20.

– Northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at State Route 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday morning, Sept. 20.